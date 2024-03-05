Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $253.27. 36,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $258.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

