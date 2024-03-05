Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 222,305 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 271,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

