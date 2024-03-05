Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $13.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.62. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,471. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

