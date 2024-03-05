Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,936 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.0 %

ET stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 1,967,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,338,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.