Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,877. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average is $263.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

