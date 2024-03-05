Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.75% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 167.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,102,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 55,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

