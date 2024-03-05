Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.38% of Grocery Outlet worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $6,842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 855.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 136,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,429. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,520 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

