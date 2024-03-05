Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.74 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.03. 144,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

