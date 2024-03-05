Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AON were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.62. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.