Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.75% of Mesa Laboratories worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. 3,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

