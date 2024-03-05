Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,074 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $24.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.80. 174,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

