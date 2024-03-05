Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.32% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 401,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,553. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

