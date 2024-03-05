Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,927 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.67. 25,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,828. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.