Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,631 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,631 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.85. 185,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,148. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

