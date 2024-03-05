Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,821 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of POR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 117,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.