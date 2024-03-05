Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,318 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.