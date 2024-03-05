Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.49

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 88296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBTG. Citigroup raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 661.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.