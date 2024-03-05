Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:GMED traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 274,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,642. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

