goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$186.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSY shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$168.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.53. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

