Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gogo by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

