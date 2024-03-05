Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 386,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,129. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

