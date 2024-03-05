Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,839. The stock has a market cap of $321.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.73. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.