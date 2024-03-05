Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $321.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

