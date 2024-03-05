Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $92.63.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.