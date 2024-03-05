Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

