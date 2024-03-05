Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

