Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
Shares of FSXLF traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. Great Pacific Gold has a 12-month low of 0.24 and a 12-month high of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.67 and its 200 day moving average is 0.48.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
