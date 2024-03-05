Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

Shares of FSXLF traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. Great Pacific Gold has a 12-month low of 0.24 and a 12-month high of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.67 and its 200 day moving average is 0.48.

Get Great Pacific Gold alerts:

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.