Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greggs Stock Performance
LON GRG traded up GBX 58 ($0.74) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,774 ($35.21). 100,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,040. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,104.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,667.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,527.20. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Greggs
