Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greggs Stock Performance

LON GRG traded up GBX 58 ($0.74) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,774 ($35.21). 100,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,040. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,104.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,667.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,527.20. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Greggs alerts:

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.