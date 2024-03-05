Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $287.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

