Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.
ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $287.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
