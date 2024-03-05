Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,514,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,351.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

GRBMF remained flat at $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

