Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,514,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,351.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
GRBMF remained flat at $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
About Grupo Bimbo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.