Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 116,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

