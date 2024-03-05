Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $14.01. Guild shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 796 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $856.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 78.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

