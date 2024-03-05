GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.2 days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
GUNGF remained flat at $16.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GungHo Online Entertainment
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.