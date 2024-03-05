GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.2 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GUNGF remained flat at $16.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

