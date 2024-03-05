H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H World Group stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. 377,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

