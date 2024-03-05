H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of H World Group stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. 377,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.
About H World Group
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
