Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 522,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,215. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

