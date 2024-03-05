Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 524,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

