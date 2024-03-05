Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $34.03

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $35.69. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 200 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

