Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of 158.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 516.95%.

In other news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $219,836 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

