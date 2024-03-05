Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

HAYN opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

