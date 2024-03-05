HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Evolus has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $518,101.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,611.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,106 shares of company stock worth $1,104,037. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Evolus by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Evolus by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 672,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

