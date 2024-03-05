Head-To-Head Analysis: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lufax has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 4 3 0 2.25 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lufax and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 138.46%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.20 $1.29 billion $0.24 12.15 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Lufax beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

