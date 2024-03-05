Head to Head Review: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) vs. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $441.16 million 2.96 $64.69 million $0.84 25.56 Equity Residential $2.87 billion 8.30 $835.44 million $2.20 28.57

This table compares American Assets Trust and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Assets Trust and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equity Residential 1 9 4 0 2.21

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $65.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Equity Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 11.42% 4.31% 1.68% Equity Residential 29.07% 7.43% 4.16%

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Assets Trust pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats American Assets Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.