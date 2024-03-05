Head-To-Head Review: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) versus Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies -41.06% -35.68% -20.48% Intuit 18.35% 17.51% 10.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intuit 0 4 20 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alarum Technologies and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alarum Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 53.22%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $633.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Alarum Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $18.78 million 5.32 -$13.15 million ($2.11) -8.10 Intuit $14.37 billion 13.03 $2.38 billion $9.80 68.21

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats Alarum Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access. It offers iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and others; privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. It also provides static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, and data collection API cloud service, as well as advertising services to third party privacy products. The company offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. It serves financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and others. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

