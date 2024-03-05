Head-To-Head Review: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Micromobility.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $280.91 million 4.96 -$176.15 million ($2.68) -9.34 Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.01 -$82.07 million N/A N/A

Micromobility.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 1 13 0 2.93 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and Micromobility.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $33.79, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -42.70% -54.28% -40.10% Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14%

Risk & Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats Micromobility.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

