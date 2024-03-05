Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.50), with a volume of 214306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.60).

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.14. The company has a market cap of £159.14 million, a PE ratio of 820.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Featured Stories

