Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Trading Up 5.2 %

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

HCAT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.