HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 123,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

