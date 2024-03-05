Hedera 24 Hour Volume Hits $280.50 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $280.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00063082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.78238 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.12287524 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $250,786,127.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

