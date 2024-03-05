Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
