Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.8 %
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 114,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.